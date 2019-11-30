Video: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (goals and highlights)

Liverpool moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield this afternoon.

Two goals from defender Virgil van Dijk ensured the Reds capitalised on title rivals Manchester City dropping points at Newcastle United earlier in the day.

Jurgen Klopp’s side survived goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s red card for handling the ball outside the penalty area, although Lewis Dunk did pull a goal back after the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

You can see all the goals and highlights from today’s game in the video below.