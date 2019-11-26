Video: Liverpool training ahead of Napoli game

Liverpool’s players have been training at their Melwood base today as they prepare to face Napoli in the Champions League.

The Reds are hosting their Italian opponents at Anfield on Wednesday evening in their penultimate group game. They trained under the floodlights late in the afternoon for their final session before the match.

You can see Jurgen Klopp’s squad in action on the training ground in the video below. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were among those in action.