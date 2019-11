Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been in training with Brazil’s national team ahead of their friendly matches against Argentina and South Korea.

The injury Alisson sustained in the Reds’ Premier League opener against Norwich City has so far prevented him from representing the Selecao this season.

But he will hope to add to his 42 caps this month.

You can see Alisson at work on the training ground with his Brazil team-mates in the video below.