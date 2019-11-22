Video: Man Utd train ahead of Sheffield Utd game

Manchester United have been at work on the training pitch at Carrington this week as they prepare to return to Premier League action this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have a game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to look forward to following the recent international break.

You can see the United squad, including fit-again Nemanja Matic, Axel Tuanzebe, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot, preparing for their encounter with the Blades in the video below.