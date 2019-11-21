Video: Manuel Pellegrini says Jose Mourinho is not his enemy ahead of West Ham vs Tottenham

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini says newly appointed Tottenham Hotspur head coach is neither his enemy nor his friend.

The pair have clashed in the past and will go head-to-head again in Mourinho’s first game in charge of Spurs on Saturday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Pellegrini said he and the Portuguese coach have different ideas of how football should be played but that did not make them enemies.

You can watch Pellegrini’s press conference in the video below.