Video: Matteo Guendouzi, Spurs pair and Chelsea trio report fro France duty

France’s squad have reported for duty at Clairefontaine today ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifying games against Moldova and Albania.

Among Didier Deschamps’ squad were a host of Premier League players.

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who will hope to win a first cap this month, was among them.

He was joined at Les Bleus’ based by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko and Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma, N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud.

Everton’s Lucas Digne and Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy are also included.

You can see the France squad reporting for duty in the video below.