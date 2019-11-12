Video and Photo: Joe Gomez’s face scratched after Raheem Sterling clash

England have been training at St George’s Park today ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez trained together after a physical altercation in the canteen yesterday.

Gomez appeared to be sporting a scratch under his right eye, which is widely believed to be the result of his clash with Sterling.

The City star has been dropped for the Montenegro game and issued a public apology over yesterday’s incident.

You can see Gomez and Sterling training in the videos below.

Sterling & Gomez training with each other with England today 👀 Raheem Sterling tried to grab Joe Gomez by the neck and said "you think you're the big man now?" during the England pair's row at St George's Park, Sky Sports News understands pic.twitter.com/fIKOdBttMn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2019



