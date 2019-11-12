Skip to main content

Video and Photo: Joe Gomez’s face scratched after Raheem Sterling clash

England have been training at St George’s Park today ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez trained together after a physical altercation in the canteen yesterday.

Gomez appeared to be sporting a scratch under his right eye, which is widely believed to be the result of his clash with Sterling.

The City star has been dropped for the Montenegro game and issued a public apology over yesterday’s incident.

You can see Gomez and Sterling training in the videos below.