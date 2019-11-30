Video: Tottenham 3-2 Bournemouth (goals and highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur made it three wins from their first three games under Jose Mourinho by beating Bournemouth this afternoon.

Two goals from England international Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko’s strike was enough to secure all three points for Spurs, despite a fightback from the Cherries.

Harry Wilson pulled a goal back from a free-kick, then added a second deep into stoppage time.

You can see all five goals and the rest of the highlights in the video below.