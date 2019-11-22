Video: Unai Emery says Granit Xhaka could return vs Southampton

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could return to the squad for this weekend’s Premier League game against Southampton, according to coach Unai Emery.

The Switzerland international was stripped of the captaincy and has not played since clashing with the home fans during a game against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium last month.

Emery, who previously hinted that Xhaka had played his last game for the club, appears to be ready to welcome the player back.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard said: “We will decide on Friday.

“He is coming back better in his mind, his mindset is better to help us and to be closer to playing when we need him.”

