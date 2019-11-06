Video: Vitoria 1-1 Arsenal (goals and highlights)

Arsenal had an away win snatched away from them in Portugal after conceding an injury-time equaliser to Vitoria in this evening’s Europa League group game.

The Gunners looked set to pick up all three point after defender Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring in the 80th-minute.

But Bruno Duarte levelled in the 91st minute to end Arsenal’s 100 per cent record in the competition this season.

You can see both goals and more highlights in the video below.