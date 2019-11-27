Videos: Chelsea arrive at the Mestalla to face Valencia
Chelsea have arrived at the Mestalla ahead of this evening’s Champions League clash with Valencia.
Head coach Frank Lampard led his players into the iconic stadium a short time ago to begin their final preparations for their early kick-off. The match gets underway at 5.55pm UK time.
You can see Lampard and his squad arriving at the Mestalla and making their way to the away dressing room in the selection of videos below.
Here come the Blues! 🚌 #VCFCHE pic.twitter.com/dMueUfAmGL— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2019
Good evening, boss! 👋 #VCFCHE pic.twitter.com/1iohioV6Lq— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2019
Let’s go! 💪 #VCFCHE pic.twitter.com/L9uIb0UAzK— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2019