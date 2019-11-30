VOdds Sports Betting Platform Review

If you’ve ever tried looking for sportsbooks aggregators, then you’ve probably come across VOdds at some point. They take pride in specialising in the Asian handicap market while offering higher limits compared to other aggregators.

VOdds in a Nutshell

As a relatively new sportsbooks aggregator, they have already been generally known by their users to offer competitive odds and prices. However, their sports markets are still in its premature stage, as they only offer football, basketball and tennis so far. Still, they make up for it by giving you access to even the smallest leagues in football.

VOdds Platform

While other aggregators show you an entire page of leagues and odds as soon as you open the site, VOdds allows you to customise your dashboard so that you only see what’s in your ‘Watch List’.

Once you’ve selected leagues for your watch list, the dashboard will automatically populate the time, match and betting markets offered.

When it comes to their platform, they make your betting even simpler with an easy-to-use, user-friendly design. Likewise, placing a bet is also as straightforward as clicking on an odd and inputting your stake.

Best Things About VOdds

What sets VOdds apart from other sports trading platforms is its blend of quality and convenience. Despite being new in the industry, they have lots of unique features you can enjoy.

Positional Order

To start, their positional order betting is one of their forefront features as it allows you to lock-in your wins. By ‘lock-in wins’, this means that in every match, you strategically place a bet on both teams so that whichever wins, you get a profit out of it. Hence, this feature is great if you’re a professional sports bettor.

While you can always manually place a normal bet on both teams in a match in separate transactions, VOdds lets you do it in just one. Just select ‘Positional Order’ on the betting slip and it’s a cakewalk from there.

VOdds API

The VOdds API is perfect for groups who do high-frequency trading. For those who don’t know what an API is, it’s a software that allows users to integrate computerised strategies in their platform, automate their trading, and create their own product.

VOdds’ API is regarded as the fastest trading software to cater to live odds and bets. It’s ideal for big groups and high-rollers since it has high liquidity and low latency features. On top of that, VOdds provides unlimited, 24/7 customer service to its users.

Partners

For an aggregator that’s new in the betting scene, VOdds sure does have an impressive number of top Asian bookies as partners. So far, they have nine partnered books, with only two bookies known to void bets after an event has concluded.

A Bit of Downside…

Since VOdds is a recently developed platform, it has limited sports and betting markets. As of now, they only offer football (or soccer), tennis and basketball, as well as Asian handicap, 1X2 and Total Goals. So if you’re more focused on any time goal scorer, Both Teams to Score, win to nil or other markets, then this platform is probably not for you.

Conclusion

VOdds has been continuously making a name and establishing its reputation in becoming one of the most trusted sportsbooks aggregators. Still, it is one of the most promising of its kind in the industry, and you can gain good profits with it. It’s definitely worth a try, so become a successful bettor and register with VOdds today.

