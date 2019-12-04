Andy Robertson creates meme to celebrate GOAT Divock Origi’s two goals vs Everton

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been celebrating team-mate Divock Origi’s latest big-game heroics after the Belgian striker scored twice in this evening’s 5-2 derby win over Everton.

Scotland captain Robertson shared photos of a blurred goat, someone cleaning their glasses and finally Origi celebrating a goal.

He noted: “He just loves a big game doesn’t he.”

Origi famously scored two goals, including the winner, in the dramatic Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona. He was also on the scoresheet against Tottenham Hotspur in the final.