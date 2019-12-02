Arsenal man reacts to draw with Norwich in Freddie Ljungberg’s first game

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of the few members of the squad to post on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Norwich.

Having scored both of the Gunners’ goals, the Gabon international probably rightly assumed he didn’t need to keep his head down after the game at Carrow Road. Nonetheless, there was a slightly downbeat tone to his message in the wake of interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg’s first game in charge.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, Aubameyang said: “Thanks to the fans that came today and always.”