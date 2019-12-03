Arsenal players react to claims they snubbed mascot

Arsenal stars have been posting on social media to refute claims they snubbed their young mascot during last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Norwich City.

Media reports based on footage from inside the tunnel at Carrow Road suggested the Gunners had ignored a young boy decked out in their kit and serving as their mascot for the day when they arrived at the stadium.

But defender Calum Chambers responded by showing photos of the boy, who he revealed is called Billy, inside the away dressing room and meeting the players.

Chambers wrote: “The cameras sometimes only show one side of the story. It’s always great to meet our Junior Gunners mascot in the dressing room before every match.

“We hope Billy had a great day at Norwich on Sunday and it was a pleasure to meet him.”

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dismissed the story as “bull****”, and noted that he had been planning to write a similar post before discovering that Chambers had done his job for him.

