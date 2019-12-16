Chelsea face Bayern Munich in Champions League last-16

Chelsea have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16.

The two sides have met on four previous occasions in competitive action, most famously in the 2011/12 Champions League final at the Allianz Arena. The Blues emerged with the trophy on that occasion after a penalty shootout win.

The Bavarian giants returned the favour in 2013, winning on spot-kicks in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Blues previously faced Bayern in the 2004/05 Champions League quarter-finals. Current boss Frank Lampard scored three goals over the two legs as Chelsea won 6-5 on aggregate.