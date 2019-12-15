Confirmed Liverpool squad for Club World Cup

Liverpool have confirmed their 20-man squad for the Club World Cup in Qatar.

The Reds departed Merseyside this morning, and manager Jurgen Klopp has taken his strongest possible group with him for the tournament.

Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has made the trip despite being forced off during yesterday’s Premier League win over Watford due to a muscle injury.

The most notable absentee is centre-back Dejan Lovren, who stays behind due to the injury he sustained in the Champions League win at RB Salzburg.

Klopp had named youngsters Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams in a preliminary squad, but only young full-back Williams is included in the final group.

Liverpool face Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday in their semi-final.

They have a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Aston Villa on Tuesday, but have opted to field a youthful second-string side in that game. The Reds’ Under-23 boss Neil Critchley is expected to take charge of the Villa match in Klopp’s absence.