Confirmed Team News: Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich team to play Spurs

Spurs team to play Bayern Munich

With his side’s place in the last-16 assured, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho take the opportunity to rest some of his regulars, including star striker Harry Kane.

There are six changes to the side that thrashed Burnley last time out.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Danny Rose, Giovani Lo Celso, Christian Eriksen and Ryan Sessengon come into the team.

They replace Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son and Kane.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Alderweireld, Rose, Dier (C), Sissoko, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Sessegnon, Lucas