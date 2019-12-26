Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Boxing Day game between Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Bournemouth team to play Arsenal

📝 TEAM NEWS 📝



🔺 S Cook and C Wilson start

🔺 H Wilson on bench

🔺 Francis out with knock



Here's how we line up for our @premierleague game with Arsenal. #BOUARS // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/WtrQ7Hq10f — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 26, 2019

Starting XI: Ramsdale; S.Cook, Mepham, Simpson; Stacey, L.Cook, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser; C.Wilson, King

Arsenal team to play Bournemouth

🚨 Three changes for @m8arteta's first game in charge…



⬅️ Chambers, Smith Rowe, Martinelli

➡️ Sokratis, Ozil, Lacazette#BOUARS December 26, 2019

Arsenal’s new head coach Mikel Arteta makes three changes for his first game in charge.

The Spaniard brings Sokratis, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette into his starting XI.

Calum Chambers, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli drop out of the side that drew 0-0 with Everton last time out.

Starting XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette