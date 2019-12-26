Skip to main content

Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Boxing Day game between Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Bournemouth team to play Arsenal

Starting XI: Ramsdale; S.Cook, Mepham, Simpson; Stacey, L.Cook, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser; C.Wilson, King

Arsenal team to play Bournemouth

Arsenal’s new head coach Mikel Arteta makes three changes for his first game in charge.

The Spaniard brings Sokratis, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette into his starting XI.

Calum Chambers, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli drop out of the side that drew 0-0 with Everton last time out.

Starting XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette