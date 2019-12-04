Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Aston Villa lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Chelsea team to play Aston Villa

Frank Lampard names something close to his usual Champions League team for this midweek Premier League fixture.

There are five changes to the side beaten by West Ham last time out, with Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, Pedro and Olivier Giroud dropping out.

They are replaced by Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Willian and fit-again Tammy Abraham.

The result is the same time that started against Valencia in the previous game, with the exception of Mason Mount starting in place of Jorginho.

Starting XI: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta , Mount, Kante, Kovacic; Pulisic, Willian, Abraham

Aston Villa team to play Chelsea

This is your Aston Villa team to face Chelsea tonight! 👊#CHEAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/V89YKWA2QN — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 4, 2019

Aston Villa make three changes to the side that drew with Manchester United last time out.

Ahmed Elmohamady and Trezeguet come into the team in place of Frederic Guilbert and Anwar El Ghazi, while Marvelous Nakamba replaces Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder drops to the bench.

Starting XI: Heaton, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Wesley, Grealish