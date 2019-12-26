Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Southampton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Boxing Day game between Chelsea and Southampton.

Chelsea team to play Southampton

Chelsea make three changes to the side that beat Tottenham last time out.

Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi come into Frank Lampard’s starting lineup.

They replace Matteo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount.

Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Southampton team to play Chelsea

Here's the #SaintsFC side for today's meeting with #CFC:

Starting XI: McCarthy, Soares, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Redmond, Adams, Obafemi