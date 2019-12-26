Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Southampton lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the Boxing Day game between Chelsea and Southampton.
Chelsea team to play Southampton
Chelsea team news! 👊— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 26, 2019
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iJe7bIb9Xh
Chelsea make three changes to the side that beat Tottenham last time out.
Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi come into Frank Lampard’s starting lineup.
They replace Matteo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount.
Starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham
Southampton team to play Chelsea
🚨 The teams are in 🚨— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 26, 2019
Here's the #SaintsFC side for today's meeting with #CFC: pic.twitter.com/FnTq0RQtSA
Starting XI: McCarthy, Soares, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Redmond, Adams, Obafemi