Confirmed Team News: Everton vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of today’s early kick-off in the Premier League between Everton and Arsenal.

Everton team to play Arsenal

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson makes four changes before handing over to Carlo Ancelotti, who was this morning confirmed as Everton’s new manager.

Lucas Digne, Djibril Sidibe, Fabian Delph and Gylfi Sigurdsson all come into the side.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Leighton Baines and Bernard drop out of the team knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Leicester City in midweek.

Starting XI: Pickford; Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Digne; Davies, Delph; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal team to play Everton

🚨 Five changes from #ARSMCI…



⬅️ Sokratis, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Pepe, Ozil

➡️ David Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Nelson, Smith Rowe#EVEARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 21, 2019

Freddie Ljungberg gives Arsenal’s homegrown players a chance to shine before new head coach Mikel Arteta takes charge tomorrow.

He makes five changes to the side beaten comfortably by Manchester City last time out.

Sokratis, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil are all left out. Into the side come David Luiz, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe.

Starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Nelson, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Aubameyang