Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Everton lineups

Here is the confirmed Merseyside derby team news ahead of this evening’s clash between Premier League leaders Liverpool and local rivals Everton at Anfield this afternoon.

Liverpool team to play Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sprung a major surprise by fielding a weakened team against the struggling Toffees.

The Reds boss makes five changes to the side that beat Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Adrian starts in goal in place of the suspended Alisson Becker, who was sent -off against Seagulls.

But Klopp has also opted to bring in James Milner, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino all drop to the bench.

Starting XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Lallana, Mane, Origi, Shaqiri



Everton team to play Liverpool

⚠️ TEAM NEWS! ⚠️



🚫 Unchanged XI

🔙 Walcott on the bench



COME ON YOU BLUES! 🔵 #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/3zdNSAYndj — Everton (@Everton) December 4, 2019

Under-fire Everton boss Marco Silva names an unchanged side to the one narrowly defeated at Leicester City last night out.

Forward Theo Walcott has recovered from the illness that forced him out of the trip to the King Power Stadium, but has to settle for a place on the bench.

Starting XI: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Digne, Iwobi, Davies, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin