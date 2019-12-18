Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Colchester lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Colchester United at Old Trafford.

Man Utd team to play Colchester

📋 Your #MUFC XI to face Colchester in the #CarabaoCup… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2019

Manchester United make seven changes to the side held by Everton last weekend.

Sergio Romero, Ashley Young, Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood, who scored the equaliser against Everton, come into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

They replace David De Gea, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Fred, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial keep their places.

Starting XI: Romero, Young, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pereira, Greenwood, Mata, Rashford, Martial

Colchester team to play Man Utd

Colchester United make two changes to the side held to a 2-2 draw at Scunthorpe United last weekend.

Callum Harriott and Tom Lapslie replace Courtney Senior and Kwame Poku.

Starting XI: Gerken, Jackson, Bramall, Lapslie, Prosser, Pell, Norris, Comley, Harriott, Eastman, Nouble