Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Everton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton.

Man Utd team to play Everton

Team news has dropped for #MUNEVE!

Manchester United make nine changes from the Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar.

Only centre-back Harry Maguire and forward Anthony Martial keep their places in the side.

The result is the same team that started in last weekend’s surprise win over Manchester City in the derby match.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Everton team to play Man Utd

TEAM NEWS IS IN!



4⃣ changes

👍 Digne, Coleman and Mina passed fit



COYB! #MUNEVE

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson makes four changes to the side that beat Chelsea last time out.

Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Bernard all come into the starting lineup for today’s trip to Old Trafford.

They replace Djibril Sidibe, Morgan Schneiderlin, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott.

Starting XI: Pickford, Holgate, Yerry Mina, Keane, Coleman, Bernard, Davies, Iwobi, Digne, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison