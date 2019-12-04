Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Tottenham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd team to play Tottenham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to the side held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa last weekend.

Youngster Mason Greenwood starts in place of the injured Anthony Martial.

Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay also come into the starting lineup.

They replace Brandon Williams, Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood

Tottenham team to play Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho makes two changes for his return to former club United as an opposition coach.

Midfielder Harry Winks and attacking midfielder Lucas Moura come into the Spurs side.

Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier drop out of the team that started against Bournemouth last time out.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Lucas, Kane