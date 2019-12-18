Confirmed Team News: Monterrey vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Club World Cup semi-final between Monterrey and Liverpool.

Monterrey team to play Liverpool

Rogelio Funes Mori, twin brother of former Everton defender Ramiro, starts in attack for Monterrey.

Starting XI: Barovero; Montes, Sánchez, Vangioni, Gallardo, Medina; Celso Ortiz, Carlos Rodríguez; Pabon, Funes Mori, Pizarro

Liverpool team to play Monterrey

⭐️ TEAM NEWS for our #ClubWC semi-final ⭐️



Virgil van Dijk is out due to illness. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2019

Liverpool are without star defender Virgil van Dijk for their clash with Mexican side Monterrey.

The Dutch centre-back is absent due to illness, so skipper Jordan Henderson moves into the backline.

Vice-captain James Milner is preferred at right-back to Trent Alexander-Arnold in what is his 200th appearance for the Reds.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are the other regular starters left on the bench.

There are five changes to the side that beat Watford last weekend.

Andy Robertson, Adam Lallana, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi come into the team.

They replace Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Firmino, Mane and the injured Georginio Wijnaldum.

Starting XI: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Robertson; Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Shaqiri, Salah, Origi