Confirmed Team News: Norwich vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Norwich City and Arsenal.

Norwich team to play Arsenal

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Here is your #ncfc XI and subs for today's game ⬇️



◾ Amadou replaces Tettey

◾ Zimbo wears the armband

◾ Lewis on the bench — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 1, 2019

Norwich City make one change to the side that beat Everton last time out.

Ibrahim Amadou replaces Alex Tettey in midfielder.

Left-back Jamal Lewis is on the bench after his recent injury.

Starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Byram; Trybull, Amadou; McLean, Cantwell, Hernández; Pukki

Arsenal team to play Norwich

📋 Here's the team news for today's game at Norwich…#NORARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 1, 2019

Interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg makes five changes for his first game in charge.

Bernd Leno, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette come into the team.

Emi Martinez, Sokratis, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka drop out of the side defeated by Eintract Frankfurt in Unai Emery’s final game in charge.