Confirmed Team News: Norwich vs Tottenham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Premier League game between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Norwich team to play Tottenham

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



◾ Four changes to your #ncfc lineup

◾ Lewis, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Hernandez ➡

◾ Byram, Trybull, McLean, Cantwell ⬅ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 28, 2019

Norwich make four changes for Spurs’ visit.

Jamal Lewis, Mario Vrancic, Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez all come into the team.

Sam Byram, Tom Trybull, Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell drop out of the side defeated by Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Starting XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Lewis, Tettey, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Buendia, Hernandez, Pukki

Tottenham team to play Norwich

Record signing Tanguy Ndombele starts despite the controversy over his non-appearance against Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

Christian Eriksen – set for a free transfer away from Spurs in the summer – starts after impressing from the bench against the Seagulls, while Ryan Sessegnon is handed a second successive Premier League start.

Jose Mourinho makes four changes to the side that started against Brighton.

Juan Foyth, Giovani Lo Celso, Eriksen and Ndombele come into the team.

They replace Davinson Sanchez, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Alli, Kane