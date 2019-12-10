Confirmed Team News: RB Salzburg vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game between RB Salzburg and Liverpool.

RB Salzburg team to play Liverpool

Starting XI: Stankovic, Nissen, Onguene, Wober, Ulmer, Junuzovic, Mwepu, Szoboszlai, Minamino, Hwang, Haland

Liverpool team to play RB Salzburg

Liverpool make three changes to the side that breezed past Bournemouth last time out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane return to Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup.

They replace Joe Gomez, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Naby Keita, who bagged a goal and an assist against the Cherries, keeps his place for this encounter with one of his former clubs.

And Dejan Lovren is fit to start despite being substituted in the first-half of the 0-3 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino