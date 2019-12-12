Confirmed Team News: Standard Liege vs Arsenal lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Europa League game between Standard Liege and Arsenal.
Standard Liege team to play Arsenal
👥 Starting XI @Standard_RSCL: Bodart, Fai, Vanheusden, Laifis, Gavory, Cimirot, Bastien, Amallah, Mpoku, Carcela & Emond#STAARS #COYR 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/dUpU4ixrtg— Standard de Liège (@Standard_RSCL) December 12, 2019
Arsenal team to play Standard Liege
📋 Here's our team in Belgium tonight…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 12, 2019
🇬🇷 @DMavropanos handed a start
🇫🇷 @MatteoGuendouzi returns to the XI
🏴 @ReissNelson9 and @EmileSmithRowe both start
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex leads the line
🏆 #UEL
Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg hands a rare start to injury-hit Greek defender Dinos Mavropanos.
The 22-year-old centre-back is making his first appearance of the 2019/20 season.
Youngsters Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe also start, while Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette return to the team.
Starting XI: Martinez; Sokratis, David Luiz, Mavropanos; Maitland-Niles, Willock, Guendouzi, Saka; Nelson, Lacazette, Smith Rowe