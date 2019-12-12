Confirmed Team News: Standard Liege vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Europa League game between Standard Liege and Arsenal.

Standard Liege team to play Arsenal

Arsenal team to play Standard Liege

Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg hands a rare start to injury-hit Greek defender Dinos Mavropanos.

The 22-year-old centre-back is making his first appearance of the 2019/20 season.

Youngsters Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe also start, while Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette return to the team.

Starting XI: Martinez; Sokratis, David Luiz, Mavropanos; Maitland-Niles, Willock, Guendouzi, Saka; Nelson, Lacazette, Smith Rowe