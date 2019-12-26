Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Brighton lineups
Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the early kick-off in the Boxing Day fixtures between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Tottenham team to play Brighton
📋 #THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Lucas, Dele, Sessegnon, Kane (C).— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 26, 2019
📲 @WilliamHill latest (18+)https://t.co/g7lU6lpCPS#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/4BsJJCB7eH
Tottenham are without Heung-min Son, who is suspended after his red card against Chelsea.
Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the side defeated by the Blues.
Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Winks come into the team.
They replace Son and Eric Dier.
Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Lucas, Dele, Sessegnon, Kane
Brighton team to play Tottenham
🔢 Here’s how Albion line-up for today’s lunchtime game with @SpursOfficial, live on @primevideosport.— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 26, 2019
📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKCom.#BHAFC ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/R4Tmgpn8b5
Brighton & Hove Albion make five changes to the side beaten by Sheffield United last time out.
Lewis Dunk is ruled out due to illness, while Martin Montoya, Davy Propper, Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.
Shane Duffy, Bernardo, Ezequiel Schelotto, Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate come into the team.
Schelotto is making his first start since May 2018.
Starting XI: Ryan; Webster, Duffy, Burn; Stephens; Bernardo, Groß, Mooy, Schelotto; Alzate, Connolly