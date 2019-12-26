Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Brighton lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of the early kick-off in the Boxing Day fixtures between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham team to play Brighton

Tottenham are without Heung-min Son, who is suspended after his red card against Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the side defeated by the Blues.

Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Winks come into the team.

They replace Son and Eric Dier.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Lucas, Dele, Sessegnon, Kane

Brighton team to play Tottenham

Brighton & Hove Albion make five changes to the side beaten by Sheffield United last time out.

Lewis Dunk is ruled out due to illness, while Martin Montoya, Davy Propper, Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.

Shane Duffy, Bernardo, Ezequiel Schelotto, Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate come into the team.

Schelotto is making his first start since May 2018.

Starting XI: Ryan; Webster, Duffy, Burn; Stephens; Bernardo, Groß, Mooy, Schelotto; Alzate, Connolly