Confirmed Team News: Watford vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League game between Watford and Manchester United.

Watford team to play Man Utd

TEAM NEWS



We're unchanged from last weekend!



Pereyra & Masina return to the bench!

Watford are unchanged from the side defeated by Liverpool in Nigel Pearson’s first game in charge.

The new boss keeps faith in the players that started the 2-0 loss at Anfield.

Roberto Pereyra and Adam Masina return to the bench.

Starting XI: Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Kiko Femenía, Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucouré, Deulofeu, Deeney

Man Utd team to play Watford

#MUFC team news time! Here's how we'll line up for #WATMUN…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reverts to the XI that started last weekend’s draw with Everton.

That means there are seven changes to the side that beat Colchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter final in midweek.

David De Gea, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Fred, Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James all return to the starting lineup.

Sergio Romero, Ashley Young, Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood drop out.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire. Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial