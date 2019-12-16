David de Gea performs his own VAR review over Everton goal

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has indicated he believes VAR wrongly allowed Everton’s goal in yesterday’s 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

The Toffees took the lead at Old Trafford when United defender Victor Lindelof turned the ball into his own net from Leighton Baines’ corner.

VAR ruled that De Gea had not been impeded by Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the build-up to the goal, but the Spain international saw the situation differently and shared a screenshot on social media to prove his point.