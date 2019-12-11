Duncan Ferguson stays in charge of Everton for Man Utd game

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will still be in charge when they face Manchester United in this weekend’s Premier League fixture, the club has confirmed.

The Toffees got off to a flying start under their former striker, who guided them to a 3-1 win over Chelsea in his first game in charge.

The Merseyside club have now issued a statement to confirm that Ferguson – assisted by John Ebbrell, Francis Jeffers and Alan Kelly – will still be in charge for the United game.

Everton’s statement did not include any mention of their plans this weekend.

Previous frontrunner Vitor Pereira, coach of Shanghai SIPG, withdrew his interest on Tuesday. Former Toffees boss David Moyes is believed to be in contention, while Carlo Ancelotti – recently sacked by Napoli – is also a candidate.

Unai Emery, sacked by Arsenal in recent weeks, has held informal talks with Everton.

But another positive result for Ferguson will put the Toffees board under pressure to give the Scot the job on a permanent basis.