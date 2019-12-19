Liverpool confirm Takumi Minamino signing

Liverpool have confirmed the imminent arrival of Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino.

The Reds announced this morning that they had reached a deal with Salzburg for the Japan international.

Minamino told Liverpool’s official website: “To play in the Premier League was one of my targets.

“I think this is the top-class league in the world. I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

He has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract, which will keep him at Anfield until June 2024.

Liverpool are believed to have activated a £7.25m release clause in Minamino’s contract with his Austrian club.

The 24-year-old will officially join the Premier League leaders when the transfer window opens on January 1.

He will be eligible for the remainder of their domestic and Champions League campaigns this season.