Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in Champions League last-16

Holders Liverpool have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16.

The Reds topped their group ahead of Napoli thanks to an away win at Red Bull Salzburg in their final game.

They will now go up against Diego Simeone’s Atleti side, who are currently sitting fifth in La Liga.

The finished as runners-up behind Juventus in a group that also included Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

The two sides have met four times previously in competitive actions. Both group games between them in the 2008/09 Champions League ended in a 1-1 draw.

They faced each other again in a Europa League semi-final tie the following season. Both teams won the home leg, but Atletico progressed on away goals after a 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently in Qatar preparing for the Club World Cup.