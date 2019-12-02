Liverpool face Everton in FA Cup third round

Liverpool will face Everton in a Merseyside derby in the FA Cup third round.

The draw was made at holders Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium this evening, just a couple of days before the Reds host the Toffees at Anfield in Wednesday night’s derby in the Premier League.

Fans of both teams will now have a repeat of the fixture to look forward to in January.

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the 2019/20 season, with Liverpool 11 points clear at the top of the table and Everton hovering above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Manchester United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in another all-Premier League tie. Holders City host League Two side Port Vale, while Tottenham Hotspur are away at Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal have a home tie against Leeds United.

The only non-league side currently guaranteed a place in the third round, AFC Fylde, have secured a Premier League opponent. They travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.