Liverpool man compares Everton players to blue inflatables

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has compared the Everton team to a group of training ground dummies.

The Spaniard, who is set to start against the Toffees following Alisson Becker’s red card against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, shared a photo showing him claiming a cross among a crowd of blue and white inflatables.

The ex-West Ham United man joked: “Already Wednesday?”

On Wednesday, the Reds will welcome their struggling local rivals to Anfield for the Merseyside derby.

Marco Silva’s relegation-threatened side might have fared better in recent weeks with some of Adrian’s Melwood buddies in the side.