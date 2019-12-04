Liverpool vs Everton – Merseyside derby team news

Here is the early team news ahead of this evening’s Merseyside derby clash between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield.

Liverpool team news

Backup goalkeeper Adrian is expected to start due to Alisson Becker’s suspension.

The Brazil international was sent-off for handling the ball outside the box during last weekend’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

There are no other changes to manager Jurgen Klopp’s options since he picked his team to face the Seagulls.

Joel Matip (knee) remains sidelined, while Fabinho and long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne also ruled out through injury.

Everton team news

Toffees forward Theo Walcott has shaken off the illness that forced him out of last Sunday’s defeat at Leicester City.

Defensive midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and winger Bernard could both return to Marco Silva’s starting XI after being on the bench for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Right-back Seamus Coleman (ribs) is a major doubt, while midfielder Fabian Delph is also unlikely to feature.