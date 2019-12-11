Luke Shaw trolls Romelu Lukaku by welcoming former Man Utd team-mate back to the Europa League

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw took aim at his former team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian striker’s Inter Milan side were knocked out of the Europa League.

Lukaku was on the scoresheet in a 1-2 defeat to Barcelona at San Siro last night, which saw Barca and Borussia Dortmund progress to the knockout rounds.

Shaw was on hand to dig out a tweet Lukaku published in October celebrating his participation in the Champions League, and responded to welcome his ex-colleague back to the Europa League.