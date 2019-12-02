Man Utd man react to draw with Aston Villa

Manchester United midfielder Fred has taken to social media to give his thoughts on yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils’ players have largely avoided mentioning the match since the final whistle blew yesterday.

But Brazil international Fred tweeted this morning to acknowledge that it “wasn’t a good result”.

United fell behind to an early Jack Grealish goal. A Tom Heaton own goal and Victor Lindelof’s effort either side of half-time gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the lead, but Tyrone Mings equalised just two minutes after Lindelof had scored.

Here’s Fred’s assessment.