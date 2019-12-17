Man Utd star reckons he’s faster than Daniel James

Rapid winger Daniel James is not the fastest player in the Manchester United squad, one of his team-mates has claimed.

Wales international James has been terrifying Premier League defences with his pace in his first five months as a United player, just as he had been Championship defences as a Swansea City player last season.

But forward Marcus Rashford reckons he is faster than James.

Responding to his latest stats on the FIFA video game, the England international joked: “If @Daniel_James_97’s pace is more than 94 I’m not playing guys 😅.”

James’ most recent FIFA stats give his pace as 94 as well, but his lightning fast sprints could see him challenge Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (both 96) as the fastest players in the game.