Mikel Arteta confirmed as new Arsenal coach

Arsenal have announced the appointment of former captain Mikel Arteta as their new head coach.

He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal running until June 2023.

The Spaniard replaces compatriot Unai Emery, who was sacked by the Gunners last month.

He arrives with his former club sitting 10th in the Premier League table and having won only one league game since October 6.

Arteta has been working at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant since shortly after hanging up his boots in 2016.

Prior to that, the 37-year-old had played for Arsenal since his £10m transfer from Everton in August 2011, making 149 appearances and scoring 16 goals. He was the Gunners’ club captain between 2014 and his retirement.

Arteta came through the ranks at Barcelona and also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers and hometown club Real Sociedad during his playing career.

Welcome back, Mikel! 👋



Head coach of The Arsenal 👔 pic.twitter.com/lhsAfQ7cfq — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019

