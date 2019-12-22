Photo: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on crutches after sustaining injury vs Flamengo

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is using crutches and a protective boot after sustaining an ankle injury during last night’s Club World Cup final win over Flamengo.

The England international started against the Brazilian side, but was forced off in the second-half after turning his ankle awkwardly in a challenge.

After extensive treatment, he limped off the pitch to be replaced by Adam Lallana.

As the Reds celebrated their triumph in Doha this morning, Oxlade-Chamberlain could be seen on crutches as he joined his team-mates for photos.