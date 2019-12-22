Photo: Liverpool players celebrate Club World Cup glory in Santa hats

Liverpool’s players have been out and about in Santa hats this morning to celebrate their Club World Cup triumph.

After beating Brazilian side Flamengo in Qatar last night to lift the trophy, the Reds posed in front of the Doha skyline in their festive gear.

Goalkeeper Adrian shared a photo showing all of the players wearing red-and-white hats, and a photo showing the Santa headwear being thrown in the air as if Jurgen Klopp’s squad were celebrating their graduation.