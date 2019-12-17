Photos and Video: Liverpool players training in Qatar
Liverpool’s players have been training in Doha as they prepare for the Club World Cup.
The Reds flew to Qatar on Sunday ahead of the tournament. Yesterday the European champions were at work on the training pitch to get ready for Wednesday night’s semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey.
You can see Jurgen Klopp’s squad training in Qatar in the selection of photos and video footage below.
Day one of training in Doha 👊#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/5eX0U3nPKx— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2019
The Reds are put through their paces in Qatar 👊#ClubWC https://t.co/CbhderxvHW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2019
👊 @Alex_OxChambo 👊 pic.twitter.com/OiPNjGnbvy— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2019
The boys 🤩#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/SwykK6hYUn— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2019
🤩 S A D I O 🤩#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/q0eFm2WNrH— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2019
"NOT IN MY HOUSE!"— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) December 17, 2019
💪🏻🔴#ADR13N#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/uR5qSpTtVe