Photos and Video: Liverpool players training in Qatar

Liverpool’s players have been training in Doha as they prepare for the Club World Cup.

The Reds flew to Qatar on Sunday ahead of the tournament. Yesterday the European champions were at work on the training pitch to get ready for Wednesday night’s semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey.

You can see Jurgen Klopp’s squad training in Qatar in the selection of photos and video footage below.