Photos: Takumi Minamino poses in Liverpool shirt

Japan international Takumi Minamino has donned a Liverpool shirt for the first time after the European champions confirmed they had reached a deal to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg.

Minamino’s imminent move to Anfield was announced this morning. Having undergone a medical at the Reds’ Melwood training ground yesterday, the 24-year-old posed in his new side’s home shirt for a post-signing photoshoot.

You can see Minamino wearing the red of Liverpool in the selection of photos below.