Surprise Liverpool starter feeling chipper ahead of Everton clash
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is in positive mood after being unexpectedly handed a starring role in this week’s Merseyside derby.
The former West Ham United man is almost certain to start against local rivals Everton after first-choice keeper Alisson Becker was sent-off during the victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Alisson was ever present in the Premier League last season, but his suspension means Adrian – signed on a free transfer to replace Simon Mignolet on the bench – is set for a 10th league appearances of the season in the derby.
No wonder he was in a good mood, despite being at fault for Brighton’s Lewis Dunk pulling a goal back during Saturday’s game.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “Know what?? Already focused on Everton! COME ON LADS!!”
