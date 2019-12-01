Surprise Liverpool starter feeling chipper ahead of Everton clash

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is in positive mood after being unexpectedly handed a starring role in this week’s Merseyside derby.

The former West Ham United man is almost certain to start against local rivals Everton after first-choice keeper Alisson Becker was sent-off during the victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alisson was ever present in the Premier League last season, but his suspension means Adrian – signed on a free transfer to replace Simon Mignolet on the bench – is set for a 10th league appearances of the season in the derby.

No wonder he was in a good mood, despite being at fault for Brighton’s Lewis Dunk pulling a goal back during Saturday’s game.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Know what?? Already focused on Everton! COME ON LADS!!”