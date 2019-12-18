Takumi Minamino: Red Bull Salzburg winger set for Liverpool medical today

Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino is due to undergo a medical at Liverpool today, according to the BBC.

The Japan international, aged 24, has impressed the Reds with his two performances against them in the Champions League group stage.

The Premier League leaders have moved quickly amid reports that Minamino has a £7.25m release clause in his contract.

He is expected to go through the pre-signing formalities later today and his signing could be announced this week, although Liverpool would be unable to register him as their player until the transfer window opens on January 1.

Minamino has nine goals and 11 assists in his 22 appearances for Salzburg so far this season.

If the deal goes through, manager Jurgen Klopp would be able to call on the the former Cerezo Osaka player as he seeks to secure the Reds’ first Premier League title.

Minamino would also be able to help Liverpool’s Champions League defence. Despite his involvement in the competition for Salzburg this season, he would be eligible to represent his prospective new club in their last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid following a UEFA rule change.